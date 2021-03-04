STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC wins four civic bodies unanimously

The withdrawals, which the opposition alleged were done under duress, led to clashes between YSRC and TDP men at some places.

Published: 04th March 2021 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what is seen as a repeat of its performance in gram panchayat elections, the ruling YSRC has won several wards unanimously in the municipal polls with Opposition TDP candidates and independents withdrawing their nominations on Wednesday.Pulivendula in Kadapa, Punganur in Chittoor and Piduguralla and Macherla municipalities in Guntur district were wrested by the YSRC with its candidates got elected in all wards unopposed. 

In municipal corporations too, the YSRC won a good number of divisions unanimously. It is set to win the Chittoor Municipal Corporation as the YSRC candidates were elected unopposed in 37 of the total 50 divisions when reports last came in. 

Pulivendula represented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, went in favour of the YSRC with the party candidates winning all the 33 wards in the municipality unopposed. Same is the case with Punganur municipality, the citadel of Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. YSRC candidates were unanimously elected in all the 31 wards in Macherla and 33 in Piduguralla municipalities. 

Though the scenario in the 12 municipal corporations is different with opposition TDP candidates in the fray, the YSRC has a clear edge in majority of municipalities. No party won any division unanimously in Vijayawada and Guntur municipal corporations. The withdrawal of nominations went on till the last minute keeping TDP leaders on their toes as they made every effort to keep their flock together. 

The withdrawals, which the opposition alleged were done under duress, led to clashes between YSRC and TDP men at some places. In Palamaner, supporters of the two parties clashed when some YSRC leaders tried to enter the municipal office. Police intervened and dispersed the clashing groups.

