40 bombs seized in Srikakulam village

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Recovery of a large number of country-made bombs and lethal weapons on Thursday created a flutter at Golla Kanchili in Knachili mandal in Srikakulam district. The police, during a cordon and search operation, recovered 40 bombs, liquor bottles, stones and sticks in the village.

The bombs were reportedly procured from Odisha.DSP Sivarama Reddy said groups belonging to Dubba Lokanadham and Dalayya have been at loggerheads due to political differences and also for getting supremacy in the village for the last several years.

He said cases were earlier booked against both the groups and they were warned against indulging in violence. The DSP said since it is a sensitive village, a police team led by Sompeta CI conducted a search on Thursday following a tip-off that the two groups were planning to attack each other. He said 40 bombs, 10 bags of stones and sticks were seized during the search. Cases have been booked against both the groups and action will be taken against them, the SP said.