KSEZ land issue: Andhra govt approves panel report  

In case of necessity, Ramaraghavapuram village should be shifted to Ravivaripodu, the panel said. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday approved the report submitted by the committee for resolving the issues of farmers related to Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). The committee’s recommendation to return 2,180 acres of alternate land or the same land (for which the landowners refused to receive the compensation) to the farmers was accepted. 

The habitation of six villages Srirampuram, Bandipeta, Mummidvaripodu, Pativaripalem, Ravivaripodu and Ramaraghavapuram (part) should be continued as it is. In case of necessity, Ramaraghavapuram village should be shifted to Ravivaripodu, the panel said. 

It also recommended to pay additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh per acre in addition to the compensation of Rs 3 lakh per acre fixed by the government and the compensation of Rs 2 lakh per acre being given additionally by KSEZ, thereby making the total compensation as Rs 10 lakh per acre in respect of all eligible assignees of the balance assigned lands of 657 acres resumed for KSEZ in Kona Revenue village.

The panel recommended to review all the criminal cases filed against the farmers in connection with agitations against acquisition of lands for KSEZ. It also recommended providing 75 per cent of jobs to local unemployed youth. 

