124 new cases reported in AP, one dies due to coronavirus

The recoveries in 24 hours were lesser than the new cases taking the active caseload to 900.

Published: 06th March 2021 09:28 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six districts of Andhra Pradesh reported new cases in double digits in the past 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. One death due to Covid-19 was reported from Anantapur taking the total deaths in the district to 600.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 51,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours of which 124 new cases have emerged. Chittoor with 30 new cases topped the chart, while Krishna district stood second with 18 new cases.

Apart from these two districts, Anantapur, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts reported new infections in double digits.Prakasam is the only district, which did not record a single new case. In all, the four Rayalaseema districts added 48 new cases, while the three north coastal Andhra districts accounted for 22 new cases. 

The recoveries in 24 hours were lesser than the new cases taking the active caseload to 900. With Covid-19 cases spiking daily in Chittoor district, the active cases have now crossed the 200 mark and has active cases in double digits. Vizianagaram accounts for only 12 active cases.

