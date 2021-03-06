Andhra govt to provide free sanitary napkins to girls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to provide free sanitary napkins to girls studying class VII to Intermediate second year in government schools and junior colleges. The free distribution of sanitary napkins to schoolgirls will be launched on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the supply of sanitary napkins with the School Education, Women and Child Welfare and other department officials on Friday. He laid emphasis on health of students and menstrual hygiene.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the process of tenders for the supply of sanitary napkins will be completed by April 15. MEPMA and SERP will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with FMCG companies for the supply of sanitary napkins by the end of April.

“The distribution of sanitary napkins will start on July 1. Every month 10 napkins will be supplied to each girl. A total of 120 sanitary napkins will be provided to each girl per year. The government will spend Rs 41.4 crore on implementation of the scheme per annum,’’ an official release said.

Jagan also wanted the sale of sanitary napkins through kirana stores set up under the YSR Cheyutha scheme at affordable prices in rural areas. “Branded sanitary napkins should be supplied at affordable prices,’’ he said.

Jagan also directed the officials to provide quality coaching to students who want to appear for competitive exams. For provision of interactive and technology-based training, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to use laptops as students above class IX are already given the option of choosing a laptop instead of the financial assistance provided by the government under the Amma Vodi scheme.

Apart from using the already available computers in government schools, the officials can take the support of reputed coaching institutes to provide training to students, the Chief Minister said.

Implementation of scheme to cost Rs 41 cr

