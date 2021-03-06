Illegal mining case: Andhra Pradesh IAS officer files affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi on Friday filed an additional affidavit in the petition filed by her in the year 2015 seeking to declare the CBI investigation against her as arbitrary and illegal in the alleged illegal mining case of Obulapuram mining company.

The then Industries Secretary Srilakshmi is accused number six in OMC case. At present, she is the Special Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Srilakshmi, in her additional affidavit, submitted that there was nothing to show that there was an agreement between her and the other accused to commit any criminal breach of trust against the government and thereby none of the offences alleged against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act are true.

The only allegation made against her is that she has not ensured the use of iron ore by the lessee for ‘captive purpose’ alone while issuing the consequential government order of granting mining lease pursuant to the prior approval of competent authority, the Centre under Section 5(1) of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act.

In fact, the CBI had not disclosed any offence in its chargesheet filed in the year 2012 pertaining to criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position, she noted and urged the court to quash the same pending before the Special CBI court.

The CBI, in its counter-affidavit filed in June 2015, alleged that the petitioner-accused Srilakshmi had indulged in criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position punishable under various sections of IPC and PC Act.

She is co-conspirator in the alleged illegal mining by co-accused by virtue of her illegal actions, it charged.