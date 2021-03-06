STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infra development, drinking water, sanitation key poll planks in Ongole

Residents of Mangamuru Road, Bhagya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Nirmal Nagar and Ranguthota complain about drinking water scarcity every summer.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage heaps raise a stink at the New Vegetable Market in Ongole | Express

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: A plethora of problems have been plaguing Ongole -- poor sanitation, drinking water scarcity, bad condition of roads are some of them.During rainy season, the problems of residents aggravate with choked drains. Kesavaraju Kunta, NSP Colony, Karuna Colony, Venkateswara Nagar, Chandrayya Nagar, Ramnagar, Ekalavya Nagar, Dibbala Road, Islampet, Kothapatnam Bus Stand Centre are some of the localities which bear the brunt of floods during monsoon due to clogged drains. 

Residents of Mangamuru Road, Bhagya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Nirmal Nagar and Ranguthota complain about drinking water scarcity every summer. Though there are two summer storage tanks, they are not sufficient to meet the drinking water needs of people. Several internal roads are damaged and pose a threat to commuters. The roads near Railway Station, Mangamur Centre and Sarma College are riddled with potholes. 

For a long time, residents of Ongole have been demanding a sports stadium with a running track, a skating rink and other facilities. The present mini stadium is inadequate for sports enthusiasts. Lung spaces such as Nirmal Nagar park, Rangarayudu tank park, Santha peta park etc., have not witnessed any major development. Lack of parking lots at commercial centres and busy junctions have only added to traffic woes. There are also not enough public toilets and night shelters in the city. 

Speaking to TNIE, YSRC city president Singaraju Venkata Rao said, “We are hopeful of winning the OMC elections with a thumping majority.” Commenting on the new tax system burdening the common man, TDP State vice-president and ex-MLA Damacharla Janardhan promised to take steps for withdrawal of revised tax structure if the TDP wins the polls. 

Brief history of OMC
50 Divisions
1.81 lakh 
Total voters
93,980 
Female voters
87,736 
Male voters
Mayor seat  Reserved for SC woman

222 candidates in fray for  Ongole municipal polls

Ongole: Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) is going for its first-ever elections after it was upgraded into a Corporation in 2012. As many as 222 candidates are contesting the civic elections. Ruling party YSRC is contesting all 50 divisions.  It may be mentioned that 28th division in the city was won by the YSRC unanimously. Nilamraju Saroja from YSRC was elected unanimously as the corporator.  Though the Opposition TDP fielded its candidates in 50 divisions, five of its nominations were rejected by the returning officers. Jana Sena is contesting 14 divisions, BJP 7, Congress 10, CPI (M) 5 and CPI 1. As many as 90 independent candidates are contesting 45 divisions

