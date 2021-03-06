Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple ready for Maha Shivaratri festival

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All arrangements have been made for Maha Shivaratri festival at Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple atop Kotappakonda.As many as seven lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple on March 11. Fifteen ‘Prabhas’, rectangular frames tapering at the top made of bamboo and decorated with coloured cloth and paper, have been permitted during the procession. Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni reviewed the arrangements at the temple. Temple EO Ramakrishna urged the devotees to maintain Covid Appropriate Behaviour.