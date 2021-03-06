Plethora of problems plague Guntur

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Civic issues are galore in 55th and 56th divisions in Guntur city. Drinking water, drainage and traffic issues have been plaguing the residents of these divisions.While Bongaralabeedu, Vasantarayapuram, Shanthi Nagar and Donka Road fall under the 55th division, Sita Nagar, Sanjeevaiah Nagar and Nehru Nagar come under the 56th division.

The four most important centres in the city are Kothapeta, Nehru Nagar, Donka Road and Arundalpeta. Traffic jams are a common sight in these localities due to narrow roads. The pothole-ridden roads in these areas pose a threat to the commuters.Also, due to the presence of three railway gates in the 55th and 56th divisions, traffic snarls are a daily affair during peak hours. The residents are also complaining about inadequate water supply. The two divisions consist of 55,000 population. While 55th division has 9,646 voters, 56th division has 16,676 electors.

Lakshmamma, a resident of Nehru Nagar, requested the civic officials to solve the water woes. She urged the officials to increase the duration of water supply.Pipelines are damaged in areas such as Bongaralabeedu, Weavers’ Colony, New Guntur Railway Station and Venkatadripeta. Drainage water overflows on the roads in rainy season making it extremely difficult for the motorists to drive on the roads, lamented Ramu, a resident of 56th division. He also highlighted the need for a primary health centre in the locality.

He said that due to heavy traffic and presence of three railway gates, it is difficult to reach the GGH on time during emergency cases.Meanwhile, the YSRC, TDP and Jana Sena candidates are raining promises on voters.

Long-pending demands

Some of the long-pending demands of the residents are provision of drinking water, speedy completion of road repair works and construction of railway under bridge and a primary health centre