STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plethora of problems plague Guntur

The four most important centres in the city are Kothapeta, Nehru Nagar, Donka Road and Arundalpeta.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Construction debris dumped on roadside at Nehru Nagar | Express

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Civic issues are galore in 55th and 56th divisions in Guntur city. Drinking water, drainage and traffic issues have been plaguing the residents of these divisions.While Bongaralabeedu, Vasantarayapuram, Shanthi Nagar and Donka Road fall under the 55th division, Sita Nagar, Sanjeevaiah Nagar and Nehru Nagar come under the 56th division. 

The four most important centres in the city are Kothapeta, Nehru Nagar, Donka Road and Arundalpeta. Traffic jams are a common sight in these localities due to narrow roads. The pothole-ridden roads in these areas pose a threat to the commuters.Also, due to the presence of three railway gates in the 55th and 56th divisions, traffic snarls are a daily affair during peak hours. The residents are also complaining about inadequate water supply. The two divisions consist of 55,000 population. While 55th division has 9,646 voters, 56th division has 16,676 electors.

Lakshmamma, a resident of Nehru Nagar, requested the civic officials to solve the water woes. She urged the officials to increase the duration of water supply.Pipelines are damaged in areas such as Bongaralabeedu, Weavers’ Colony, New Guntur Railway Station and Venkatadripeta. Drainage water overflows on the roads in rainy season making it extremely difficult for the motorists to drive on the roads, lamented Ramu, a resident of 56th division. He also highlighted the need for a primary health centre in the locality. 

He said that due to heavy traffic and presence of three railway gates, it is difficult to reach the GGH on time during emergency cases.Meanwhile, the YSRC, TDP and Jana Sena candidates are raining promises on voters. 

Long-pending demands

Some of the long-pending demands of the residents are provision of drinking water, speedy completion of road repair works and construction of railway under bridge and a primary health centre

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp