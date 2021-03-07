115 new cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh, 100 active cases in Chittoor and Krishna dists 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chittoor district continues to top the chart with 32 new cases reported in the district in the past 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. A total of 115 new cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the cumulative cases to more than 8.90 lakh. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 46,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the overall samples tested to 1,41,90,477. Apart from Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts reported new infections in double digits. Nellore and Prakasam districts did not reported a single new case.

People kept under observation after taking

Covid-19 vaccine at Giripuram PHC in

Vijayawada on Saturday |Prasant Madugula

The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 49 new infections, while the three north coastal Andhra districts recorded 25 new cases.The recoveries were less than the new infections.

A total of 93 patients recovered from the virus and the Covid-19 case load went past 900 mark. With the steady increase in the new cases in Krishna district, the active cases went past the 100 mark in the district.

Chittoor and Krishna are the only two districts which have more than 100 active cases, while Vizianagaram has nine active cases.One death was reported from Chittoor district, which has the highest tally of 852 deaths, so far. Vizianagaram, which reported the lowest Covid-19 cases till the outbreak of the virus, has the lowest of 238 fatalities.