ID cards given to transgenders

ANANTAPUR: For the first time in the State, Anantapur district administration has issued identity cards to transgenders. Collector Gandham Chandrudu distributed the said cards to transgenders in here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the district stood first in providing identity cards to the transgenders. He underscored the need to sensitise the society towards the transgender people. He said that there is a need to encourage them rather than looking down upon them.

The Anantapur Collector handing-over an identity

card to a transgender in the town on Saturday |

Express

Stating that the district administration will allot house sites and construct houses for transgenders, the Collector said that arrangements will be made to extend support to them for their education, creating employment opportunities, providing ration, skill development and bank loans.Saying that job cards will be given to them under the MNREGS, the Collector told them to bring their problems to his notice so that he could resolve them immediately.

“We have distributed identity cards to 61 transgenders and those who have not received the cards can apply and the administration will provide them after scrutinising the applications, he said. District Joint Collector (Asara) Gangadhar Goud, DWMA project director Venugopal Reddy, Disabled Welfare ED Rasool were present.