STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ID cards given to transgenders

Arrangements will be made to allot houses, job cards under NREGS for them: Collector

Published: 07th March 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

The Anantapur Collector handing-over an identity card to a transgender in the town  on Saturday | Express

The Anantapur Collector handing-over an identity card to a transgender in the town  on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: For the first time in the State, Anantapur district administration has issued identity cards to transgenders. Collector Gandham Chandrudu distributed the said cards to transgenders in here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the district stood first in providing identity cards to the transgenders. He underscored the need to sensitise the society towards the transgender people. He said that there is a need to encourage them rather than looking down upon them.

The Anantapur Collector handing-over an identity
card to a transgender in the town  on Saturday |
Express

Stating that the district administration will allot house sites and construct houses for transgenders, the Collector said that arrangements will be made to extend support to them for their education, creating employment opportunities, providing ration, skill development and bank loans.Saying that job cards will be given to them under the MNREGS, the Collector told them to bring their problems to his notice so that he could resolve them immediately.

“We have distributed identity cards to 61 transgenders and those who have not received the cards can apply and the administration will provide them after scrutinising the applications, he said. District Joint Collector (Asara) Gangadhar Goud, DWMA  project director Venugopal Reddy, Disabled Welfare ED Rasool were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
identity cards transgenders
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp