3,777 RTC specials to run for Maha Shivaratri in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC will run 3,777 special buses on March 11 to clear rush during the Maha Shivaratri festival. The special buses will be operated to famous Shiva temples in the State. According to RTC officials, over 18 lakh passengers are expected to use the RTC services to visit the famous Saivite shrines.

To ensure hassle-free journey for passengers, 856 special buses will be operated to Kotappakonda, Amaravathi, Govada, Satrasala and Manepalli in Guntur district and 938 special buses to Srisailam, Mahanandi and Ahobilam in Kurnool district.

APSRTC vice-chairman and Managing Director RP Thakur directed the officials concerned to take steps for ensuring strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The passengers should wear masks and sanitisers will be made available in all the buses. Thakur urged the pilgrims to make use of the special bus services to visit the famous Saivite shrines in the State.