STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Too much democracy in TDP: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

An evidently disappointed Naidu exhorted the party leaders to avoid 'cheap politics' in the larger interests of the party.

Published: 08th March 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after three of his party leaders came out openly against Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) bringing to the fore the bickerings in the party, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu rued that internal democracy in the party had gone beyond limits and vowed to set things right.

Without directly referring to the rebellion of MLC Buddha Venkanna, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and minority leader Nagul Meera against Nani, Naidu, who held a roadshow in the city on Sunday, said the TDP could achieve better results if party leaders put up a united fight to keep the YSRC at bay in the VMC elections.

Though the three party leaders, who threatened to boycott the roadshow if Nani participated in it, took part in Naidu’s campaign alongside with the party's mayoral candidate Kesineni Swetha, daughter of Nani, the MP himself was conspicuous by his absence.

An evidently disappointed Naidu exhorted the party leaders to avoid "cheap politics" in the larger interests of the party. "If we go on differing on small issues, ultimately we will be the sufferers," he warned.

Meanwhile, Naidu minced no words to instigate the sentiment of Amaravati among the people of Vijayawada, saying that they have lost the courage to fight in favour of Amaravati and "sleeping in their houses leaving the agitation for Amaravati to himself".

"Are you ready to save Amaravati? Where is the commitment? I am questioning all of you. Time has come to ask the people of this area. Did I bring Pattiseema water for myself? How can you remain calm? Did I declare Amaravati a capital for myself? That is for five crore people of the State. You are ready to go to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities for work but don’t come forward to save Amaravati," he pointed out.

Recalling that people voted for the YSR Congress after falling in the trap of YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ignoring his caution, Naidu said they believed that Amaravati would continue to be the capital going by the version of YSR Congress leaders that Jagan built his residence in the region.

"But what happened now? The Chief Minister in the name of three capitals is playing a three card game," he said and added that even as Jagan is planning to relocate the capital from Amaravati, people have remained silent without venting their ire against the move.

Stating that he did not come for votes but to caution the people, he said that their lives would be at stake if they still opt to vote for the YSRC accepting the cash being distributed by the ruling party leaders. "I have nothing to gain from winning this municipal election. A vote for the YSRC will be like giving a licence to rowdies and goondas. The fake liquor policy has destroyed the lives of poor people," he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kesineni Srinivas N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Buddha Venkanna
India Matters
Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said they have arrested 24 people including the CEO and COO of the firm (Photo | Special arrangement)
Hyderabad cops bust scam by firm that duped 10 lakh people to tune of Rs 1,500 crore
The show marks the digital debut of '90s stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. (Photo | Twitter)
Amazon Prime announces all-female led series 'Hush Hush' on Women's Day
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
On Women's Day, Karnataka announces six-months child care leave for employees 
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25% new COVID cases in 6 states including 3 from South India: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person. (File Photo | EPS)
86.25 per cent new COVID cases in 6 states: Government
Central team hints at more infectious but less deadly coronavirus mutation in Maharashtra
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp