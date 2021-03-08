STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We have powers to cancel, postpone, re-conduct polls: SEC to Andhra Pradesh HC

The HC gave the orders after hearing writs which sought court directions to the SEC not to interfere in the matters that were supposed to be taken care of by the Election Tribunal.

Andhra Pradesh election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar informed the High Court that the Commission has the powers to postpone,  cancel or re-conduct the polls after the process of election begins.

The Commission has the powers to take a decision on such issues after getting a report from the return officers based on complaints received. The Commission uses its powers vested with it for holding elections in a fair  and free manner. 

The SEC filed a detailed counter in the High Court, which had earlier ordered the Commission not to inquire into the single nominations filed for the ZPTC and MPTC elections,  where the returning officers have issued Form 10 to the candidates. The HC gave the orders after hearing writs which sought court directions to the SEC not to interfere in the matters that were supposed to be taken care of by the Election Tribunal.

In its counter, Ramesh Kumar referred to various judgments in favour of the Commission to look into such matters. Ramesh Kumar said the SEC has the powers to postpone or cancel elections. Ramesh Kumar said in the election process for ZPTCs and MPTCs, which was initiated in 2019 and later postponed, 126 ZPTCs and 2,363 MPTCs went unanimous and the numbers are much higher compared to the previous elections. Ramesh Kumar said the Commission, after receiving reports from the returning officers, had decided to give an opportunity to file nominations once again. 

