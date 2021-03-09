STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Do you have self-respect? Naidu to Guntur people 

Stating that he served as Chief Minister for 14 years and Leader of the Opposition for 12 years, Naidu said he is not after power.

Published: 09th March 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu during roadshow for upcoming corporate elections in Guntur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, while appealing to the voters to give a clear mandate to the party candidates in the Guntur Municipal Corporation elections, allegedly vented his ire on people during the roadshows in Guntur on Monday.“Do you have wisdom? Are you not ashamed? Youth became selfish and lost courage. You are afraid of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and police cases. Let us see how many cases they can file. Can anyone carry the YSRC flag here if the Gunturians have self-respect?’’ he asked.

Stating that he served as Chief Minister for 14 years and Leader of the Opposition for 12 years, Naidu said he is not after power. Stating that he constructed Amaravati for the people of Guntur and the State, he said that the 29,000 farmers, who gave 33,000 acres of land for the capital city, now came to the roads following the foolish three-capital decision of the Chief Minister.

Referring to the issue of police filing cases against Amaravati women, who went to have Darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, the TDP chief sought to know whether it was the gift of the Chief Minister to women on the International Women’s Day.

Observing that people of the State were vexed with the administration of the YSRC government, the TDP chief urged the people to teach a lesson to the ruling party in the March 10 municipal elections.
The roadshow covered Auto Nagar, Old Guntur, Brindavan Gardens and Chuttugunta Centre. 

