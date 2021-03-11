120 new infections emerge from 49,000 tests in a day in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 120 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday that took the overall caseload to 8,91,004. In the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, 93 patients recoveries and one death were registered, pushing the active cases further up, according to an official health bulletin.

However, the new infections emerged from nearly 49,000 sample tests performed in the 24 hours. The highest number of 35 infections were reported from Chittoor district followed by 25 in Krishna. A total of four districts recorded new cases in double digits, while there was no spike in West Godavari.

The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for more than 50 new infections, while the three north coastal Andhra districts registered a combined surge of 22 cases. After a total of 8,82,763 recoveries and 7,177 deaths, the number of active cases in the state now touched 1,064, it said.

The recent spike in cases has kept the active cases in Krishna and Chittoor districts upwards of 100, while Vizianagaram has the lowest, nine.The only Covid-19 fatality was reported from Chittoor district, where the toll reached 854, the highest in the state; Vizianagaram has the lowest, 238.