Volunteers assist elderly voters

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as 50 volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society-Prakasam unit helped several senior citizens, patients and differently-abled persons cast their vote in the elections to Ongole Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. As per the collector’s directives, the Red Cross officials provided training to the young volunteers in assisting the elderly at the polling stations. Accordingly, they offered their services at 10 booths in the OMC limits.