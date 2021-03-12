STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM to felicitate Pingali Venkayya’s daughter

Collector Vivek Yadav and Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni instructed the officials to make foolproof  arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to Macherla.

Published: 12th March 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ghantasala Seeta Mahalakshmi, daughter of Pingali Venkayya, who will be felicitated by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Macherla on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will felicitate the designer of the national flag, Pingali Venkayya’s daughter Seeta Mahalakshmi on Friday. He will reach Macherla at 11:55 am and felicitate Ghantasala Seeta Mahalakshmi at her residence in PWD Colony. After the felicitation, the Chief Minister will leave for Vijayawada by 12:55 pm, as per the official itinerary. 

Seeta Mahalakshmi, 99, said she is so proud of her father. He deserves respect due to the selfless service rendered by him to the country. Her son GVN Narasimham, a retired principal, told TNIE, “We are happy that the Chief Minister has shown respect to my grandfather. It’s true that Pingali Venkayya never got the recognition he deserved. With the Chief Minister paying a visit to our home to felicitate my mother, we hope the State will know who Pingali Venkayya was.” 

