Meal scheme: 1,962 HMs in Prakasam get memos

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district education authorities have served notices on 1,962 school headmasters for their negligent attitude towards implementation of the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme. The meal scheme is being implemented in all the 3,358 schools in the district. The school headmasters have to ensure the effective implementation of the scheme and upload the details, including, the number of student beneficiaries and cleanliness in preparation and serving of food, to the State Education Department through the IMMS App on a daily basis.

However, 1,962 headmasters had failed to furnish the details of meal scheme to the higher authorities. Joint Collector TS Chetan inspected some schools recently and verified the meal scheme records.

When he enquired about furnishing the details of meal scheme to the higher authorities, it came to light that 1,962 headmasters had not uploaded the information for quite a long time. Based on the directives of the Joint Collector and other higher officials in the Education Department, DEO VS Subba Rao issued memos to all the 1,962 headmasters.

The district education authorities also issued notices to another 255 headmasters for their failure to upload the student attendance details on a daily basis. “We have issued memos to 1,962 headmasters, who failed to upload information pertaining to implementation of the meal scheme in their schools on a daily basis. On the other hand, notices have also been served on 255 headmasters for their failure to furnish the details of student attendance to higher authorities.

After getting memos, around 1,350 headmasters of the total 1,962 have started furnishing the details of meal scheme implementation on a daily basis without fail through the IMMS App. About 160 of the total 255 headmasters have also furnished daily attendance details of students to the Education Department,” the DEO said.