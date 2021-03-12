VSP unions show ‘Real Steel’, serve notice to go on strike in a fortnight

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, served a notice on Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, to go on strike on or after March 25 against the move to privatise the steel plant.

Committee representatives led by Mantri Rajasekhar, J Ayodhya Ram and Ch Narasinga Rao served the notice on the Chairman and Managing Director, RINL, at the plant administrative office here on Thursday. The latest move is to mount pressure on the government to reverse its decision.

Speaking to TNIE, Ayodhya Ram and Rajasekhar said the committee demanded repeal of the approval accorded by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for 100 per cent strategic sale of RINL, scrapping the inter-secretaries group constituted to study strategic sale. They said they also demanded scrapping of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with South Korean steel giant POSCO for a joint venture for construction of an integrated steel plant. He said they will not allow the sale of even an inch of surplus land in RINL .

The committee also demanded permanent jobs for all R-card (rehabilitation card) holders and suspension of the recent MoU with National Buildings Construction Company (NBCC) on redevelopment and monetisation of land parcels at Maddilapalem.

Announcing the future course of agitation, Rajasekhar said they would hold maha dharna again at the administrative block on March 15. “The committee also decided to hold ‘Karmika Garjana’ on March 20 at the Trishna Grounds where trade union leaders will address the gathering. A delegation of the steel plant employees will be on a three-day visit to Delhi from March 15 to seek the support of floor leaders of all parties for steel plant agitation.”

Similarly, a meeting is also planned with farmer leaders from Delhi, who have been protesting against the farm laws, at the AU Engineering Grounds on March 28, Rajasekhar said. “We have been taking up agitations with employees, who are not on duty, so that production is not affected. The strike, however, will impact the production and we hope the government will avert such a situation,’’ he said. The strike notice was handed over to executive director Balaji by the committee leaders at his chamber. The employees, who have suspended their protest on Wednesday in view of the GVMC elections, resumed their protest on Thursday by staging a relay hunger strike.

