Andhra's daily coronavirus tally crosses 200 for first time in 2 months

140 more recover; active cases almost double from 667 on Feb 27

Published: 13th March 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman gets Covid-19 vaccine jab in Tirupati on Friday (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily spike in Covid-19 infections continued as the state added over 200 new cases for the first time in two months. All districts reported the infections in double-digits in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, according to a health bulletin released by the State Command Control Room.

With the state witnessing a rising trend in the new cases since February 27, when 118 new positives emerged, the active caseload also has been increasing rapidly. In the 24 hours, 140 patients recovered and one more succumbed in the state, the latest bulletin said. The number of active cases rose to 1,227 after a total of 8,82,981 recoveries and 7,180 deaths. In just a fortnight, the active cases have almost doubled from 667 on February 27. 

Chittoor district reported 85 new cases, the largest single day addition in any district in close to two months, which took its active caseload to 431, the highest in the state now. After a long gap, East Godavari district reported 41 cases in a day, taking its cumulative to 1,24,583.Chittoor, East Godavari and Krishna have over 100 active cases even as Vizianagaram continued to have the lowest, nine. With the rise in cases in the district, the active cases in Viskahapatnam too are inching towards the 100 mark. 

The number of confirmatory tests being performed in a day too has been increased as the state has been testing over 44,000 samples from around 37,000 last month.The only Covid-19 fatality was reported from Krishna district. Since February 27, 11 people have died of coronavirus in the state. The state has so far completed 1.44 crore tests, at the rate of 2.70 lakh per million, with an overall infection positivity rate of 6.17 per cent. 

