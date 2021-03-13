STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP to contest Tirupati LS bypoll, JSP backs off

Party’s co-incharge Sunil Deodhar and Somu Veerraju also claimed that the decision was unanimous. 

Published: 13th March 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Announcing that a ‘unanimous’ decision was made by the BJP-Jana Sena alliance to field a leader from saffron party for the Tirupati parliamentary bypoll, Union Minister and State party in-charge V Muraleedharan said the national party’s victory march would begin from Tirupati. The party’s central election committee (CEC) will finalise the candidate, the BJP leader added.

“Leading the ‘fight for the people and by the people,’ a BJP’s candidate, backed by Jana Sena will fight Tirupati by-election. A unanimous decision was taken at a meeting attended by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president Somu Veerraju. BJP’s victory march will begin from Tirupati. BJP and Jana Sena Party will expose the shady designs of YSRC and TDP that undermine the beliefs of devotees. These satraps’ self-serving and partisan approach deprived people of Tirupati. Time to put an end to such trends, (sic),” Muraleedharan tweeted.

In Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan, Somu Veerraju, BJP national secretary and State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, and Jana Sena’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar went into a huddle before the announcement was made on Friday.  Party’s co-incharge Sunil Deodhar and Somu Veerraju also claimed that the decision was unanimous. 

Though the BJP has always maintained that its candidate will contest the by-election and has been strategising accordingly especially by taking up issues related to temples, a crack was visible between the allies when Pawan Kalyan, in January, said that his party cadre were of the opinion that the saffron party was ‘disregarding’ Jana Sena. 

In fact, the actor-turned-politician went on to say that the understanding he shared with the national leadership of the BJP lacked at the State-level. The following day, Somu  Veerraju met Pawan Kalyan and both the parties held multiple meetings after that.

Party’s co-incharge Sunil Deodhar and Veerraju also claimed that the decision was unanimous. “It has been unanimously decided that the alliance candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election will be from the BJP. The CEC will announce the candidate,” Deodhar tweeted.

While several names including former chief secretary of Karnataka Ratnaprabha were reportedly considered by the party, BJP leaders said that the decision will be taken by the CEC. The CEC is scheduled to meet on Saturday to clear names for poll-bound States and union territories. “But, for Tirupati, the name may be announced only after the poll date is announced,” a senior leader noted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP-Jana Sena alliance Tirupati bypoll
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp