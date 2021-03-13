TTD Veda students asymptomatic: Subba Reddy

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy on Friday reiterated that none of the 57 students of Veda Pathashala, Tirumala kept under observation at SVIMS, showed any symptoms for Covid-19.

The chairman who made a spot inspection of all wings of the Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala on Friday reassured the parents no other student of the school had any Covid-19 symptoms, and that the TTD is taking all precautions.

After interacting with the faculty, he said, “Although 57 students and one teacher tested positive for Covid-19, all of them are asymptomatic.”

Subba Reddy inspected the dining hall kitchen, hostel rooms and class rooms of the Pathashala and directed officials to accommodate only four students in each room.