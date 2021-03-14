Elderly man dies two days after vaccination in Eluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 65-year-old man, who took Covid-19 vaccine at the government general hospital in Eluru a few days ago, allegedly died of health complications following immunisation on Friday night. According to police, Palli Kutumba Rao from Pedavegi mandal, was administered the vaccine at the GGH on March 10. He was kept under observation for sometime even as he did not show any sign of complications.

The next day, Kutumba Rao fell sick and was initially treated at a local hospital. As his condition did not improve, he was shifted to the GGH on Friday where he died on the same night.“Kutumba Rao was suffering from paralysis, diabetes and other ailments.

Based on the complaint filed by the son of the deceased, Pavan Kumar, we have registered a case. An autopsy was performed and the report is awaited to come to a conclusion on the reasons for the death,’’ Eluru II Town sub-inspector NR Kishore Babu said.Medical department officials said the vaccination might not be the reason for the death of Kutumba Rao as he was suffering from several health ailments including diabetes.

