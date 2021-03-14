STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Elderly man dies two days after vaccination in Eluru

A 65-year-old man, who took Covid-19 vaccine at the government general hospital in Eluru a few days ago, allegedly died of health complications following immunisation on Friday night.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccine
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 65-year-old man, who took Covid-19 vaccine at the government general hospital in Eluru a few days ago, allegedly died of health complications following immunisation on Friday night. According to police, Palli Kutumba Rao from Pedavegi mandal, was administered the vaccine at the GGH on March 10. He was kept under observation for sometime even as he did not show any sign of complications.

The next day, Kutumba Rao fell sick and was initially treated at a local hospital. As his condition did not improve, he was shifted to the GGH on Friday where he died on the same night.“Kutumba Rao was suffering from paralysis, diabetes and other ailments.

Based on the complaint filed by the son of the deceased, Pavan Kumar, we have registered a case. An autopsy was performed and the report is awaited to come to a conclusion on the reasons for the death,’’ Eluru II Town sub-inspector NR Kishore Babu said.Medical department officials said the vaccination might not be the reason for the death of Kutumba Rao as he was suffering from several health ailments including diabetes.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine Eluru
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp