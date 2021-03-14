STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Magic is his mantra to eradicate social evils

Dr Sudheer said that through his magic shows he tries to inculcate scientific attitude in students.

Published: 14th March 2021 10:17 AM

Dr Udatha Sudheer performs a magic show at a school as part of his campaign to promote scientific attitude among students

Dr Udatha Sudheer performs a magic show at a school as part of his campaign to promote scientific attitude among students  | express

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: An assistant professor in the ENT Department of Rangaraya Medical College is striving to eradicate social evils and superstitions in the society by promoting scientific attitude among children through his magic shows.Dr Udatha Sudheer holds magic shows whenever he gets time from his busy schedule as a faculty in the medical college. He has performed several magic shows in various parts of East Godavari district, covering educational institutions. He had started his campaign to eradicate social evils when he was first posted as government doctor in Sankhavaram way back in 1984. 

Dr Udatha Sudheer performs a magic show at a
school as part of his campaign to promote scientific
attitude among students  | express

Explaining his initiative, Dr Sudheer said when he was deputed to Rajavommangi agency area from Sankhavaram Primary Health Centre, he came in contact with  pharmacist Ali, who knows magic. “I requested Ali to teach me magic as we both stayed in a room for sometime as we were bachelors then.

I could learn magic from him within a month,’’ he said. Later, he got a PG seat in Rangaraya Medical College to study MS in ENT. But he continued pursuing magic as a hobby with an intention to develop scientific attitude among people as social evils and superstitions hamper economic growth. 

Dr Sudheer said that through his magic shows he tries to inculcate scientific attitude in students. “Any magic stimulates interest and curiosity to know the secret behind a trick. In the process, children’s brain will automatically start questioning and thus enables them to develop scientific temperament,’’ he said, adding that magic is just science.

