STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ULB polls: 247 wards for ruling YSRCP, 35 for TDP and 3 for Jana Sena in Guntur

Manohar Naidu said the victory showed that the people are content with the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his welfare schemes. 

Published: 15th March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP supporters YSRC supporters

YSRCP activists celebrates victory in the Municipal corporation elections. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Against the expectations that the party would put up a tough fight in the civic polls, the Opposition TDP has lost all seven municipalities in Guntur district, and Guntur Municipal Corporation despite a rigorous campaign by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Two municipalites--Piduguralla and Macherla--were won unanimously by the ruling party. In the remaining five and GMC, which went to polls Wednesday, the TDP managed to secure a few seats unlike in many civic bodies.  

In all, the YSRC won 247 out of the 285 wards in the district; 35 went to the TDP and the remaining three to the Jana Sena. Though a tightly-fought elections was expected for the GMC, the TDP could secure only nine seats even as the YSRC bagged 44; two each went to independents and the JSP. The YSRC’s Kavati Manohar Naidu, tipped to be the next mayor, won with the highest margin of 3,814 votes. In the six wards where it performed better, the TDP got only a slender victory margin of 100 to 200 votes. 

ALSO READ | Jagan wave in tact, Opposition blown away

Manohar Naidu said the victory showed that the people are content with the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his welfare schemes. Like in the GMC, the TDP’s performance in the municipalities was also dismal. In Repalle, it won just two of the 28 wards as 25 of them went to the YSRC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation TDP Andhra urban local body polls YSRCP
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp