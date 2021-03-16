28 of 57 Guntur civic body corporators are women

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation, poll results for which were announced on Sunday, has elected corporators for 56 of the 57 divisions in the city. After the elections, 28 of the 57 corporators are women. From the YSRC, which won 44 seats, 22 of the elected members are women; three of the nine members from the TDP are also women.

Jana Sena bagged two divisions, both of them by women. As such, the municipal corporation council, which was elected after 16 years, has 49 per cent of women members. Udumula Lakshmi, corporator from the 36th division, said many women getting elected to the GMC council is the best gift to the people of the city. “CM Jagan Mohan Reddy gave us a chance to prove ourselves and serve the people. We will work hard to develop the city and solve all the civic issues,” she said and thanked the chief minister.

Though tightly-fought elections for the GMC were expected, the TDP could secure only nine seats even as the YSRC bagged 44. The YSRC’s Kavati Manohar Naidu, tipped to be the next mayor, won with the highest margin of 3,814 votes.