E-management system for temples launched in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure transparency in the administration of temples run by the Endowments Department, the State government on Monday launched the temple management system bringing all the temples under it. The system includes temple information, online services for devotees, temple profiles, asset management, calendar, details of income and expenditure.

e-hundi is one of the major features of the new system. Henceforth, devotees can log into the e-hundi of the temple management system and donate funds to any temple of their choice and the transactions will be monitored by the CMO for transparency.

QR codes in temples soon to offer donations

Simultaneously, QR codes will be set up at the temples to enable devotees to offer their donations directly to the e-hundi.Launching the new system, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it will help eradicate corruption in temples, besides ensuring transparency and better maintenance of the places of worship.

Union Bank of India will operate the online payment system, which was started initially in Annavaram temple on an experimental basis. “The online payment system will be made available in 11 major temples in the State by the end of this month,” officials said. To mark the launch of the new system, representatives of Union Bank of India scanned the QR code and offered Rs 10,116 to Annavaram temple through e-hundi.Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary for Endowments Vani Mohan and Union Bank of India MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G were present on the occasion.