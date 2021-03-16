Ongole Municipal Corporation all set for mayor, deputy elections 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district administration is making arrangements for the elections of mayor/ municipal chairpersons and deputy mayor/ vice chairperson posts of all seven Urban Local Bodies (ULB’s), including Ongole Municipal Corporation. Collector P Bhaskar will act as the presiding officer for the OMC mayor and deputy mayor elections, which will be held at 11 am on March 18. The Deputy-Collectors were appointed as the presiding officers for the chairpersonvice-chairperson elections to be held for the remaining six ULB’s in the district.

The Collector visited the OMC office on Monday and enquired about the arrangements for election of mayor and deputy mayor. The Collector said that local MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and SN Padu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu have registered their names as the co option members.