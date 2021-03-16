STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stiff competition for Mayor posts in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada

Published: 16th March 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA : All eyes are now on who would get the coveted post of the First Citizen of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). A strong competition is on the cards and the aspirants are making all out efforts to be picked up by the party high command and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the post.Unlike Opposition TDP, the YSRC did not announce its Mayoral candidate for the two seats before the elections and now there are more than one contenders for each post.

In GVMC, which was reserved for BC (general), the YSRC won 58 seats in the council and got the required majority to win the chairman seat. Party city president Vamsi Krishna Yadav is the frontrunner for the post. 

Vamsi is now pinning hopes that the party will pick him for Mayor post. However, Vamsi’s chances might be marred as the party is considering a woman for the mayor, sources said.  At least three names are doing rounds for the plum post. They include 9th ward corporator K Venkata Ratna Swati, 12th ward corporator Akkaramani Rohini, and 43rd corporator P Purnasri. 
 

