Two-day bankers’ strike begins in Andhra Pradesh, services affected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the privatisation of banks, employees of nine public sector banks began a two-day strike under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), on Monday. The bankers staged a demonstration near Indian Bank, BRTS Road, and SBI regional office denouncing the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards the public sector banks.

With the agitation continuing the entire day, services such as deposits and withdrawals at several banks were completely affected. “While the bankers are agitating for their demands, it is the customers who are suffering here as the services were halted totally. Though a few of the online services were available, cheque clearances and loan approvals can only be done at the banks,” said Ch Bhaskar Rao, a SBI customer.

Meanwhile, the employees of State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank said they had notified their customers about the two-day strike. KDBECC secretary Y Srinivasa Rao said the privatisation meant handing over people’s savings to the corporate.“The public sector banks have a total deposit of `146 lakh crore. People’s money is for their welfare, and not for the corporate to loot,” he added.