STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two-day bankers’ strike begins in Andhra Pradesh, services affected

With the agitation continuing the entire day, services such as deposits and withdrawals at several banks were completely affected.

Published: 16th March 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the privatisation of banks, employees of nine public sector banks began a two-day strike under the banner of  United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), on Monday. The bankers staged a demonstration near Indian Bank, BRTS Road, and SBI regional office denouncing the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards the public sector banks.

With the agitation continuing the entire day, services such as deposits and withdrawals at several banks were completely affected. “While the bankers are agitating for their demands, it is the customers who are suffering here as the services were halted totally. Though a few of the online services were available, cheque clearances and loan approvals can only be done at the banks,” said Ch Bhaskar Rao, a SBI customer.

Meanwhile, the employees of State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank said they had notified their customers about the two-day strike. KDBECC secretary Y Srinivasa Rao said the privatisation meant handing over people’s savings to the corporate.“The public sector banks have a total deposit of `146 lakh crore. People’s money is for their welfare, and not for the corporate to loot,”  he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra psu bank strike Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp