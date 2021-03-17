STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 anganwadi children fall sick after meal in S’kulam 

Meanwhile, a medical camp was organised at the anganwadi for medical examination of other children. 

Published: 17th March 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:41 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least 11 children of an angawadi in Srikakulam district fell sick due to alleged food poisoning. The children of Jagannadhavalasa in G Sigadam mandal were admitted to a government hospital in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district. 

Though the incident took place on Monday, it came to light a day after parents complained about the same to ICDS officials. The children vomited and developed diarrhoea symptoms immediately after eating at the anganwadi. 

However, the anganwadi staff, reportedly, tried to hide the incident and approached the village elders. After the complaints lodged by the parents, the ICDS officials swung into action and began probing the incident.

ICDS project officer Rupalatha visited the hospital at Cheepurupalli and enquired about the health condition of the children. Meanwhile, a medical camp was organised at the anganwadi for medical examination of other children. 

