Andhra Pradesh sees sharp spike of 261 Covid cases, focus on vaccination after MPTC polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed another sharp spike of 261 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. The fresh spurt in cases came from just 23,417 samples tested, indicating the rapid spread of virus in the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review meeting with officials, said more focus can be put on Covid vaccination once the elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs are completed.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Guntur reported the highest number of 41 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam with 39 cases. Nine districts reported a double digit daily count. Vizianagaram is the only district, which did not report a new case. The combined count of new infections in four Rayalaseema districts went past 100, while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported 45 new cases. The spike in daily count has led to rise in the number of active cases, which surged past 1,500.

Five districts in the State have more than 100 active cases each. Chittoor has the highest number of 484 active cases, while the case load is lowest in Vizianagaram with just 16. On the brighter side, no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours and the Covid toll stood at 7,185.