House construction in Jagananna colonies to start on April 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The construction of houses in YSR-Jagananna colonies will start on April 15. Under the first phase, around 15.60 lakh houses will be constructed.Reviewing the progress of various schemes with the senior officials, district collectors and superintendents of police as part of the Spandana programme on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the process for grounding the works. He asked officials to expedite the preparatory works of construction of houses and added that water and electricity facilities should be arranged in the layouts by April 15, when the construction of houses will start.

The Chief Minister said a model house should be constructed in every layout and building materials should be provided to those who want to build houses on their own. “The beneficiaries will get construction materials like cement, steel and metal at low cost as the government is purchasing them in bulk,’’ he said and asked the officials to utilise the services of engineering assistants, digital assistants, welfare assistants, in village secretariats and volunteers for expediting the construction of houses.

The Chief Minister said the distribution of leftover house site pattas should be completed and the new applicants should receive the patta in 90 days. “Distribution of house site pattas to the 11,334 newly-identified eligible beneficiaries should be completed soon and the verification of remaining applications should be completed,’’ Jagan asserted and wanted the officials to focus on identification and purchase of required land for house sites from April.Jagan said that he could not interact with the district collectors for a long period because of elections and once the MPTC and ZPTC elections are completed, focus should be laid on administration and developmental activities.

MGNREGS, Nadu-Nedu

The Chief Minister congratulated the district collectors for achieving a record in MGNREGS works by logging 2,472 lakh working days by March 15. Stating that the working days will become 2,525 lakh by the end of the financial year, Jagan said around Rs 6,000 crore has been paid to workers under the scheme. “The construction of village and ward secretariats should be completed by May 2021. The district collectors should focus on completing construction of RBKs and YSR village health clinics,’’ Jagan said, adding that the construction of CC roads and drains taken up under the MNREGS should be completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said the government in collaboration with AMUL, has been taking steps to ensure better prices to dairy farmers to strengthen the rural economy. “Focus on construction of Bulk Milk Chilling (BMC) units and Auto Milk Collection units. The construction of these units should start by the end of this month and should be completed by August,’’ he said.Regarding Nadu-Nedu, Jagan directed officials to ensure that the works of the first phase of the initiative in schools are completed by March 31. “Ten types of facilities are being provided in schools through Nadu-Nedu and focus on painting works in the schools,’’ Jagan said.

Medical colleges

The government is planning to set up one medical college along with a nursing college in each parliamentary constituency. Complete the process of identification and acquisition of land for these colleges. The state government is taking steps to start construction of medical colleges in six places — Pulivendula, Piduguralla, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Adoni and Machilipatnam — in April. The CM directed the officials to create a special cell for acquisition of required land for construction of National Highways.Insurance will be paid to the nominees of 12,039 people who have died naturally or in accidents, on April 6. Arrange special DCC meetings to ensure every eligible person is benefitted through Jagananna Thodu scheme, Jagan said.

Welfare calendar

April 9-Jagananna Vidya Kanuka

April 13 Felicitation of volunteers across the state . Ministers, MLAs, Collectors and SPs to visit one constituency every day and felicitate the volunteers with Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards

April 16-YSR Zero Interest scheme to farmers

April 20-YSR Zero Interest scheme for DWACRA women

April 27-Jagananna Vasati Deevena

Crop procurement

As procurement of Rabi crops has started, officials should ensure efficient usage of CM APP in crop procurement, Jagan said. The 1907 call centre should work efficiently. The registration for procurement of paddy should be completed and the list of farmers who have completed e cropping should be displayed for social audit. MSP should be displayed in all the RBKs, Jagan said.