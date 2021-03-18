STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM for early completion of MPTC, ZPTC elections

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to intensify the vaccination drive by taking each ward and village secretariat as a unit.

Published: 18th March 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

People wait at a vaccination centre at Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district on Wednesday to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs have become a hindrance to the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to apprise the Governor and the High Court of the need to complete the remaining six-day process at the earliest.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had issued a notification for the conduct of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency elections last year, but it was put on hold due to Covid-19. With the decline in Covid spread, the SEC had conducted elections to gram panchayats and urban local bodies. But, it is yet to take up the conduct of the held up MPTC and ZPTC elections. 

The Chief Minister, who participated in the virtual conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Covid-19 and  the vaccination drive on Wednesday, later held a meeting with the officials. “The remaining process pertaining to the MPTC and ZPTC elections can be completed in just six days. It would have been appropriate if the MPTC and ZPTC elections were held soon after the completion of urban local body polls,” Jagan said.

“As there is a spurt in Covid-19 cases across the country, the vaccination drive can be intensified in the State, if the MPTC and ZPTC elections are completed at the earliest,” he asserted. Otherwise, containing the spread of virus and ramping up of Covid tests will be difficult, he added.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to intensify the vaccination drive by taking each ward and village secretariat as a unit. Asking the officials to come up with an action plan on vaccination, Jagan said more emphasis should be laid on containing the spread of virus rather than providing treatment to the infected people. 

It’s just 6-day process

Covid vaccination can be expedited in the State once the remaining six-day MPTC and ZPTC poll process is completed, said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

