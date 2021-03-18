Coming, rented houses for migrants in cities 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre has launched rented housing complexes for the migrant labourers and economically poor in the urban areas, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in reply to a query by MP Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister said apart from migrant labourers, street vendors, rickshaw workers, service labourers and workers in industries, commercial complexes, markets and hotels will be benefited under the scheme.

He said the houses will be allotted on rent as per the guidelines and norms of agencies managing the housing complexes. Workers should reach an agreement with companies and service providers as per the government guidelines. The scheme is aimed at providing houses at affordable rates to workers, who migrate to towns in search of employment.

He said the scheme was taken up in two models. In the first model, houses which are ready under JNNURM and Rajiv Awas Yojana, will be converted as rental housing complexes and under the second model, applications will be invited from the interested government and private organisations for constructing housing complexes with funds allocated under the PM Awaas Yojana.