STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coming, rented houses for migrants in cities 

The scheme is aimed at providing houses at affordable rates to workers, who migrate to towns in search of employment. 

Published: 18th March 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Issue: Post lockdown, there was a huge wave of reverse migration, with lakhs and lakhs of migrant workers moving back to their home state. Many states after few weeks of lockdown, arranged buses for transportation and in the list Bihar was one of the last states to do so. With many migrants returning with a mindset of not leaving their home state, the leaders now need a plan to find employment and also provide basic provisions to them. (Photo | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre has launched rented housing complexes for the migrant labourers and economically poor in the urban areas, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in reply to a query by MP Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister said apart from migrant labourers, street vendors, rickshaw workers, service labourers and workers in industries, commercial complexes, markets and hotels will be benefited under the scheme.
He said the houses will be allotted on rent as per the guidelines and norms of agencies managing the housing complexes. Workers should reach an agreement with companies and service providers as per the government guidelines. The scheme is aimed at providing houses at affordable rates to workers, who migrate to towns in search of employment. 

He said the scheme was taken up in two models. In the first model, houses which are ready under JNNURM and Rajiv Awas Yojana, will be converted as rental housing complexes and under the second model, applications will be invited from the interested government and private organisations for constructing housing complexes with funds allocated under the PM Awaas Yojana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant labourers Hardeep Singh Puri Migrant Workers
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp