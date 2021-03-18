Doodh Duronto supplied 7 crore litres of milk to Delhi in a year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway’s Doodh Duronto Special service has transported seven crore litres of milk to New Delhi from Chittoor’s Renigunta in the 2020-21 financial year till March 16. The transportation of milk from Renigunta started in 2011-12 when the tankers were attached to regular superfast trains, and two to three crore litres were transported every year. The demand for milk increased as they years passed and the zone supplied over four crore litres to the national capital in 2019.

In the March of 2020, Doodh Duronto special service was launched as regular services were being shut down due to Covid-19-induced lockdown. The service to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station was operated every alternate day till July 15, when its operation began on a daily basis. It takes 30 hours for the trains to cover the 2,300 km-long route.

Since its inception, the special service has transported milk in 1,753 tankers in 296 trips, which is the highest ever load in any fiscal year till now. The trains comprise six milk tankers, each with a capacity of 40,000 litres, totalling 2.40 lakh liters of milk. SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated Guntakal Division and Zonal Headquarters staff for their efforts.