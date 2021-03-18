‘Investment Bazaar’ meet in Vizag on Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to attract investments in energy efficiency technologies and programmes by facilitating financing, AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will organise ‘Investment Bazaar for Energy Efficiency’ for southern region of the country on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

APSECM said that the regional conference would bring all the stakeholders under one roof to explore and expedite implementation of energy efficiency projects in the state.The BEE has proposed only four regional investment bazaar conferences across the country and requested AP to organise and host the same for southern region of India, according to officials. In the conference, the officials will explain Partial Risk Guarantee Fund for Energy Efficiency (PRGFEE) scheme, a risk sharing mechanism to provide financial institutions with a partial coverage of risk involved in extending loans, to the stakeholders.

The BEE has allotted around `312 crores for the PRGFEE at national level under which it will extend guarantee to a maximum 50 per cent of the loan or `10 crore per project to the financial institutions that offer loans.