STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Privileges panel directs SEC to be available for inquiry 

The Privileges Committee Chairman said the inquiry will continue even after Ramesh Kumar retires as an SEC on March 31.

Published: 18th March 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly Committee of Privileges, which met virtually under the chairmanship of Kakani Goverdhan Reddy on Wednesday, directed State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to be available for inquiry on the notices served by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to move a privilege motion against the SEC.

Goverdhan Reddy said the notices given by Peddireddy and Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in the past and another notice served by Peddireddy on February 7 were referred to the committee by Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. 

“The Privileges Committee has decided to take up inquiry on the notices. A letter will be sent to Ramesh Kumar through the Assembly Secretary asking him to be available for inquiry. The date and time of inquiry will be decided soon and it will be intimated to the SEC,’’ he said.The Privileges Committee Chairman said the inquiry will continue even after Ramesh Kumar retires as an SEC on March 31.

The Privileges Committee meeting and its direction to Ramesh Kumar to be available for inquiry comes at a time when the latter is scheduled to avail of leave from March 22 to 24. In their complaints, the ministers said that the SEC made several castigating remarks, which are libellous in nature and far from the truth, in the letter reportedly written to the Governor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp