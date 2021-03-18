STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students told to spare time for sports, stay away from alcohol and drugs 

VVIT Chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar, faculty and students participated in the programme.

Published: 18th March 2021 04:27 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) Chairman Justice V Eswaraiah exhorted students to focus on studies and stay far away from alcohol and drugs.He was speaking during an awareness programme on the ill-effects of alcohol consumption at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) here on Wednesday. The programme was organised by Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. 

Eswaraiah highlighted the importance of time management among students. He suggested them to develop positive thinking and strive to achieve their goals. Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee Chairman V Lakshman Reddy said alcohol addiction has had debilitating effects on poor families.

He said that a reduction in number of liquor shops has contributed to a dip in alcohol consumption in the State and added that the government has set up 25 deaddiction centres in the district to rehabilitate liquor and drug addicts. Psychiatrist Dr G Vijayasaradhi advised the students to spare time for sports to keep themselves fit. VVIT Chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar, faculty and students participated in the programme.

