Vizag SEZ exports goods worth Rs 1 trillion in a year 

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has achieved exports of Rs 1 trillion during 2020-21 for the first time in the last 32 years and stood first among all SEZs in the country in terms of growth.VSEZ development commissioner ARM Reddy said the landmark could be achieved due to proactive and industry-friendly initiatives. He said the VSEZ achieved 15.60 per cent growth till now in the year 2020-21. The exports posted worth Rs 1,03,513 crore during the year against Rs 96,886 crore during 2019-20.

He said while growth in merchandise was 24.39 per cent, growth in services was 11.77 per cent. He said Duvvada SEZ has exported goods worth Rs 1,642 crore this fiscal year against Rs 1,504 crore last year and achieved a growth of 9.17 per cent and provided employment to about 3,921 people.

Stating that all 61 SEZs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh come under the VSEZ, he said the performance of software and services sector industries was better during lockdown since they had achieved performance of 66 per cent during the period. Performance by other sectors in VSEZ was 20 per cent by pharma and biotech, 4 per cent by trading and services, 3.45 per cent by metal and alloys and 6.5 per cent in the remaining sectors. He said to ease the crisis, the central government has waived off increase in rentals this year and deferred payment of lease by one quarter.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) comprising president-elect Pydah Krishna Prasad, Vizag zone chairperson Sudhir Mulagada along with core committee members K Kumar Raja, BSSV Narayana and KVS Verma met ARM Reddy and congratulated him for achieving the Rs 1 trillion in exports during 2020-21.Krishna Prasad said the exports from VSEZ was due to the progress in terms of single-window clearance.

