Adhere to Covid norms to curb surge in cases: Andhra government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, the government on Thursday directed the managements of industries, shops and commercial establishments to extend work from home option to their employees and organise virtual conferences instead of physical ones. Physical distancing, wearing of mask, screening at entry points and all other Covid norms should be strictly implemented on their premises by the managements.

Principal Secretary of Labour B Udaya Lakshmi issued an order to this effect and instructed all the managements to continue to implement Covid prevention measures without any negligence or compromise in order to protect their workforce from the pandemic. “Now, there is an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in some of the States in the country. There is an upward trend in Covid cases since the last few days even in AP also,’’ the GO issued by the Labour Department stated.

Further, the managements have been directed to make business travel optional and such travel should not be suggested because of surge in Covid-19 cases. The managements have also been asked to take steps for getting their employees and workers vaccinated.