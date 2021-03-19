STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Adhere to Covid norms to curb surge in cases: Andhra government

The managements have also been asked to take steps for getting their employees and workers vaccinated.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

swab test

Managements have also been asked to take steps for getting their employees and workers vaccinated. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, the government on Thursday directed the managements of industries, shops and commercial establishments to extend work from home option to their employees and organise virtual conferences instead of physical ones. Physical distancing, wearing of mask, screening at entry points and all other Covid norms should be strictly implemented on their premises by the managements.

Principal Secretary of Labour B Udaya Lakshmi issued an order to this effect and instructed all the managements to continue to implement Covid prevention measures without any negligence or compromise in order to protect their workforce from the pandemic. “Now, there is an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in some of the States in the country. There is an upward trend in Covid cases since the last few days even in AP also,’’ the GO issued by the Labour Department stated.

Further, the managements have been directed to make business travel optional and such travel should not be suggested because of surge in Covid-19 cases. The managements have also been asked to take steps for getting their employees and workers vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp