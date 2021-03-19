STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Karmika Garjana will strengthen stir against VSP privatisation: Committee

Meanwhile, addressing another meeting former CBI joint director VV Lakhminarayana said if the steel plant is privatised then SCs and STs will lose reservation.

Published: 19th March 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

VSP

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) is getting ready for Karmika Garjana, a massive rally to be taken out from Trishna Grounds on Saturday. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, committee chairman Ch Narasinga Rao said the Garjana will give momentum to the agitation against the Central government’s unilateral decision to privatise the Vizag steel plant.

He said top national trade union leaders such as CITU general secretary Tapan Sen, AITUC general secretary Amarjit Kaur, INTUC president G Sanjeeva Reddy, HMS vice president Ahmad, BMS secretary DK Pandhe, TNTUC president  G Raghurama Raju and YSRTUC president will address the rally.Narasinga Rao added the committee strongly condemned the statement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 15.  

He noted the RINL had a record of increasing its  production capacity from 1.3 million tonnes per annum to 6.3 mtpa with its own financial resources. “The RINL’s rated capacity is more than the Bhilai steel plant’s even when it has less staff strength. If captive mines are allotted and loans are converted into equity, the problems of RINL can be solved permanently.” 

He said all trade unions were opposing the government’s move to hand over the national wealth to the corporate. Meanwhile, addressing another meeting former CBI joint director VV Lakhminarayana said if the steel plant is privatised then SCs and STs will lose reservation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VUPPC CITU AITUC VSP privatisation Vizag Steel Plant
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp