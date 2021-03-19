STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC gives women, BCs lion’s share in civic chief posts for their empowerment

It nominated BCs and women for civic chief posts of several general category seats.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi on her way to VMC council hall after paying floral tributes to the statue of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Proving that it is committed to the empowerment of women and uplift of downtrodden sections, the ruling YSRC has given a lion’s share to them in mayoral and municipal chairperson posts in the newly elected urban local bodies. It nominated BCs and women for civic chief posts of several general category seats.

Of the total 86 mayoral and municipal chairperson posts, 40 were given to BCs, providing them 46.51 per cent share. Similarly, 12 civic chief posts went to Muslim minorities, enabling them to get 13.95 per cent share. “In all, we have given 60.46 per cent representation to BCs and Muslims in the total 86 posts,’’ YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said. 

As many as, 67 posts were given to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, making their total share 78 per cent. Similarly, 52 women were given mayoral and municipal chairperson posts, providing them 60.47 per cent share. This is a history of a kind in the entire country where majority of the mayoral and municipal chairperson posts were given to women, BCs, SCs, STs and Muslims, he said.

“It is the firm belief of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that people from these sections, who constitute majority of the population of the State, should have political empowerment too. If people from these sections are given power, they will take the social welfare schemes effectively to the targeted sections,’’ he said, adding that once again Jagan has proved that he considers BCs as backbone classes and not as backward classes. 

Meanwhile, the choice of candidates for the civic chief posts came as a surprise for YSRC leaders at several places. In Vijayawada, the late night announcement of R Bhagya Lakshmi as a mayoral candidate came as a shock to the aspirants who were hoping that they might get the coveted post. She was nowhere in the picture till then, but her selection left the frontrunner for the post B Punyaseela seething. She abstained from the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday as a mark of protest.

In Visakhapatnam, the candidature of Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari for the mayoral post, came as a rude shock to YSRC city president Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, who was reportedly assured of the coveted post before elections. Instead of Vamsi Krishna, the party chose Venkata Kumari, who also hails from Yadava community, for the post. An agitated Vamsi Krishna said he would take a decision on his future course of action after meeting Jagan. He threatened to quit the party post and also as a corporator. Except for the mayoral posts of Kurnool and Kadapa, the choice of candidates was quite unexpected. In Anantapur, MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy reportedly got the mayoral post given to Mohammed Wasim Salim.

Know your mayor 

Vijayawada - R Bhagya Lakshmi
Machilipatnam - M Venkateswaramma
Guntur - Kavati Manohar Naidu
Tirupati - Dr R Sirisha Yadav
Chittoor - S Amuda
Kadapa - K Suresh Babu
Kurnool - BY Ramaiah
Anantapur - Mohammed Wasim Salim
Ongole - G Sujatha
Visakhapatnam - Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari
Vizianagaram - Vempadapu Vijaya Lakshmi

Veggie vendor turns civic chief 

Kadapa: It took just a few weeks for Shaik Fayaz Basha to become chairperson of Rayachoti from a vegetable vendor. “It is an unbelievable journey. I thank CM Jagan for giving someone like me the opportunity to be the Rayachoti civic chief,” said Basha with joy

TDP wins Tadipatri 

Anantapur: End-ing the four-day drama, former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy was elected chairman of Tadipatri. “Hats off to (CM) Jagan. He would have wrested the seat, if he wanted, but he did not,’’ said Prabhakar Reddy

Model Code of Conduct lifted in urban areas

Vijayawada: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar issued orders lifting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in urban areas as the poll process was completed on Thursday following the election of mayors in municipal corporations and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in municipalities. The MCC in urban local bodies came into force on February 15 after the SEC issued notifications for elections to 12 corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
civic body polls ULB polls YSRC YSRCP Andhra urban local body polls
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp