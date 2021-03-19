STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC's Shaik Fayaz Basha: From vegetable seller to Rayachoti municipality chief

Basha took part in the party campaign in the previous elections to the Rayachoti municipality and played an important role in the victory of the YSRC candidate.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:31 AM

File photo of Shaik Fayaz Basha selling vegetables at Rayachoti I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: It took just a few weeks for Shaik Fayaz Basha to become the chairperson of Rayachoti municipality from a vegetable vendor. Basha, a degree holder, has been selling vegetables at the local market for a livelihood after he failed to get a decent job. Simultaneously, he used to take an active part in the YSRC activities whenever he gets free time.

Basha took part in the party campaign in the previous elections to the Rayachoti municipality and played an important role in the victory of the YSRC candidate. This time, the party fielded Basha as its candidate in the municipal elections and he won with a good majority. Much to the surprise of Basha, the party fielded him for the chairperson election, which was a cakewalk as the numbers were very much in favour of the ruling party.

ALSO READ | Meet Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, the fifth woman mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Overwhelmed by the opportunity given to him by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Basha said, “I thank Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving someone like me the opportunity to be the chairperson of the Rayachoti Municipality. Despite being a degree holder, due to unemployment, I had to sell vegetables in my village to survive. I had no direction in life. It was then that the YSRCP gave me the opportunity to contest. Now, I was the Chairperson of the municipality. It is an unbelievable journey’’

“This once again proves that the YSRC is a party of the common man,” he said, once again thanking Jagan for giving him the opportunity. Earlier, the party had nominated a Muslim woman, Mayana Jakiya Khanum from Rayachoti, to the Member of Legislative Council (MLC).

TAGS
Shaik Fayaz Basha Rayachoti municipality YSRCP ULB polls Andhra urban local body polls
