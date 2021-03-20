Active COVID-19 caseload at 1,900 with 246 new infections in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state saw a yet another daily spike of over 200 Covid-19 infections on Friday. It also reported 131 recoveries and one death in the period, a health department bulletin said. The active caseload rose to 1,909 after a total of 8,83,890 recoveries and 7,187 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh tested over 31,000 samples in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, from which 246 cases emerged, the bulletin said. Guntur reported a spike of over 58 new cases followed by 45 in Chittoor. In all, eight districts reported new cases in double digits while West Godavari saw its Covid-19 aggregate grow by just two cases.

Rayalaseema accounted for 77, and north Andhra districts 42, of the 246 new positives.

As recoveries were again on the lower side, now six districts have more than 100 active cases. Chittoor, where the surge in infections has been gradually increasing, is set to cross the 500 active caseload mark. West Godavari, which is reporting fewer number of cases, has the lowest of 26 active cases.