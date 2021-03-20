Call to implement SC/ST Act effectively in Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Gautam Sawang highlighted the need for concerted efforts of stakeholders for effective implementation of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Addressing a workshop held on sensitising the public on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Friday, Sawang said that the Act was brought in to safeguard the rights of vulnerable sections of the society. Yet, there is a huge gap when it comes to its implementation in letter and spirit, he rued.

The event was organised by the social welfare department along with Crime Investigation Department.

Sawang stated that the State government is giving top priority to solve pending SC/ST atrocity cases.