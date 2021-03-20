STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t be overconfident, Jagan cautions cadre to work hard to ensure victory in Tirupati bypoll

Andhra CM asks party leaders and cadre to work hard to ensure massive victory in Tirupati bypoll.

Published: 20th March 2021 10:06 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a review meeting on Tirupati by-election at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday cautioned the party leaders and cadre against being overconfident and asked them to work in coordination to ensure a massive victory for the party in the ensuing bypoll to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. Bypoll to the Scheduled Caste reserved Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, which was necessitated following the death of party MP Balle Durgaprasad due to Covid-19 last year, will be held on April 17.

Jagan, who introduced party candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy to his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and senior leaders, said the party would appoint a minister and an MLA for each of the seven Assembly constituencies falling under the Lok Sabha segment. “Meet every voter in the constituency and remind them of the schemes and development works done and seek their blessings for the victory of the party candidate,’’ the YSRC chief told the party leaders. 

“The entire country will look towards the result of the by-election and the majority we get will send a clear message (about our party and governance),’’ Jagan said and asked party leaders to prepare a plan accordingly to see that the party wins the elections with a good majority.“We have extended all the welfare schemes irrespective of the caste, religion and political affiliation. We just looked into the eligibility of the person to give the benefit of any scheme. All the schemes are being implemented in a fair and transparent manner,’’ Jagan told his party leaders and wanted them to send a clear message that the welfare schemes will continue unhindered in the future also.

The YSRC has won the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 and 2019 elections and in fact, its vote share was increased in the 2019 elections. The TDP has fielded former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi. 

