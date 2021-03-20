Focus on better waste management practices: Andhra ministers

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana have directed officials to focus on better sanitation and waste management practices in both rural and urban areas.

In a review meeting with officials at the Panchayat Raj Commissioner’s Office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, Peddireddy suggested that a programme be organised to felicitate sarpanches and chairpersons achieving cent per cent results in sanitation and waste management. He also proposed to give incentives from 15th Finance Commission funds to the local bodies.

Botcha said focus should be on improving the health standards of people,and that the newly elected members to the urban local bodies be taken on a visit of their respective towns and cities so that they can better understand the problem of the areas they represent. Earlier, the officials explained the ministers about the arrangements being made for the activities to be taken up by the Swachh Andhra Corporation to be launched by the chief minister in July.