I did not infringe on privilege of any lawmaker, says Nimmagadda

VIJAYAWADA: A day after being intimated by the AP Legislative Assembly Secretary to be available for an inquiry by the Privileges Committee in connection with the notices served by Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar denied causing infringement to the privilege of any lawmaker.

In his response to the notice of the Assembly Secretary on Friday, Nimmagadda said, “I have the highest regard and respect for the August House. I further wish to state that the notice served on me is lacking in jurisdiction.”

He further said, “However, if you still desire to proceed further, I wish to have the benefit of evidence to be made available to me as well as reasonable time to respond.” On being available to the Privileges Committee, Nimmagadda said he recently took Covid-19 vaccine and has been under medical advice and he will not be available to travel for some days.The Privileges Committee, which met virtually under the chairmanship of K Govardhan Reddy on Wednesday, decided to take up an inquiry on the notices given by Peddireddy.

It directed the Assembly Secretary to send a notice to the SEC asking him to be available for inquiry. Apart from serving a notice to move the privilege motion against the SEC, saying that several castigating remarks, which are libellous in nature and far from the truth are made in the letter reportedly written by him to the Governor, Peddireddy issued another notice that the SEC committed breach of privilege by issuing an order to confine him to his residence during local body elections. Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana also served a notice to move a privilege motion against Nimmagadda objecting to the content of the letter addressed to the Governor by the SEC.

Sec leave from march 22

After going through the notices referred by the Assembly Speaker, the Privileges Committee headed by Kakani Govardhan Reddy, issued a notice to SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, when he is scheduled to avail himself of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) from March 22 to 24